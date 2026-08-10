Fermin López discusses Ronald Araújo’s departure and transfer rumors

Barcelona midfielder Fermin López discussed the summer changes at the Catalan club, captain Ronald Araújo’s surprise transfer and the other players who could leave the team. In an interview with SPORT, the midfielder did not hide his regret over the captain’s departure. Goal.com reports .

Liverpool and Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement for Ronald Araújo to join the club on a one-season loan. The Uruguayan defender, who is expected to continue his career in the English Premier League after a difficult spell in Catalonia, has already said goodbye to his teammates.

Fermin López stressed that he respected the decision of the defender, who is one of his close friends. “He came to say goodbye. It is sad because he is the team captain and we have a good relationship. He made this decision to continue his development, and I hope he returns next season,” the footballer said.

The transfer market and new names

During the interview, the Spanish midfielder was also asked about the latest transfer rumors surrounding Rodri and Ferran Torres. Reports had emerged that Manchester City rejected Barcelona’s initial offer for the midfielder. However, Fermin said he had no concrete information on the matter.

“I have no information about this matter, but whatever decision Deco and the sporting director make will be fine with me. Everyone knows that Rodri is a great player. However, I do not want to go deeply into this topic because it would be disrespectful to the players currently in the squad,” López added.

The reports that Ferran Torres wants to move to the Parisian club were also discussed. Fermin said he did not want to speculate excessively about his compatriot’s future and would support any decision he makes.

Return after injury

For Fermin López himself, this summer’s preparation period was extremely demanding in terms of physical recovery. He had been unable to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup because of a fifth metatarsal fracture. However, he worked tirelessly and managed to regain his place in the starting lineup.

In the 1–0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, he was active and won the penalty converted by Raphinha, but admitted that he still lacks match fitness. His return is expected to provide important support for the head coach amid changes to the squad.