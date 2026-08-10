Elon Musk Says Starlink Could Capture More Than 90% of Global IP Traffic

·33·Technology
Elon Musk Says Starlink Could Capture More Than 90% of Global IP Traffic

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced ambitious plans for the future of satellite technology in the global internet market. He claims that Starlink could eventually handle more than 90% of all global IP traffic, even if competitors increase their capacity tenfold. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Starlink satellite internet aims to significantly strengthen its position through an orbital constellation already deployed on a large scale, extensive coverage and rapid network expansion. The system is expected to retain overwhelming dominance in the global internet market even if other companies substantially expand their capabilities.

Starlink Mobile and New Telecommunications Competition

Against this backdrop of strategic advantage, SpaceX is preparing to implement another major project. According to the source, the company plans to launch its Starlink Mobile wireless carrier at the end of 2027. The new service is expected to compete directly with major US carriers such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

For context, Starlink is a global satellite internet system developed by SpaceX. It specializes in delivering high-speed internet to remote and hard-to-reach areas where traditional wired or mobile communications are unavailable.

The network operates using thousands of low-orbit satellites. This enables the system to reduce latency and ensure a stable signal. Global coverage allows users to connect to the network from virtually anywhere in the world.

Experts believe that the rapid development of satellite technology could fundamentally alter the existing balance in the traditional telecommunications market. Mobile operators and wired internet providers are certain to face significant competitive pressure in the coming years.

Elon Musk's latest statements suggest that SpaceX plans to secure a near-monopoly position in the space-based internet sector. The launch of the Starlink Mobile project would further expand the company's influence, transforming it from a conventional internet provider into a fully fledged global communications giant.

StarlinkElon MuskSpaceXInternetTechnology
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