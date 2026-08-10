Negotiations over Fabio Miretti transfer begin

The future of Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti remains uncertain even as the season enters its decisive phase. Since the talented player, born in 2003, has not yet become part of the coaching staff’s main plans, his transfer could also become an important step for the club. Goal.com reports that.

According to GOAL.com, citing sources from Il Messaggero, Lazio are showing serious interest in the young midfielder as activity in the Italian football market increases. The Rome-based club has begun efforts to strengthen its squad and find a suitable replacement for the injured Danilo Cataldi.

Disagreement over the transfer terms

At this stage, the main point of contention between the two clubs concerns the transfer format. Lazio’s management prefers a loan deal, while the Turin club is not fully willing to accept that proposal.

Juventus officials would prefer either to sell the young player outright or loan him with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. In this way, the club aims to improve its financial position and raise funds for future transfers.

Financial and sporting aspects

Selling players from the squad is becoming increasingly important as the Turin club renews its team and brings in new players. A transfer involving a young player such as Miretti would not only generate revenue for the club but could also give it an additional asset in future transfer deals.

Nevertheless, negotiations between the parties are still at an early stage, and further discussions will be required to reach an agreement. While Lazio’s head coach and sporting director are keen to fill the gap in central midfield as soon as possible, Juventus is not prepared to give up its conditions easily.

Further meetings between representatives of the two clubs are expected to take place in the coming days, with the details of the agreement likely to become clearer. For Fabio Miretti, the transfer could open a new chapter in his career and give him the opportunity to get more playing time in the starting lineup.