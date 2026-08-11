Activity on the Decentralized Bluesky Network Is Declining

The decentralized social network Bluesky, which surged in popularity after the November 2024 US elections as users migrated en masse from Elon Musk-owned X, is now struggling to retain its audience. According to similarweb.com, the platform’s mobile app had 10.4 million monthly active users worldwide in June 2026, down 27.2% from the same period last year. Techcrunch.com reports .

The number of daily active users of the mobile app also continued to decline, falling 25.6% year over year in July to approximately 3 million. These declines indicate that, despite the continued growth in registered accounts, fewer users are using the app regularly. This suggests that some people who joined Bluesky amid post-election discontent did not stay for the long term.

Statistics and Key Metrics

Experts say the key point is that Bluesky has not merely lost its temporary post-election surge. The network’s app has lost more than half of its monthly active users since its peak at the end of 2024. Specifically, the average in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 22.1 million, while the figure fell to 10.7 million in the second quarter of 2026—a decline of nearly 52%.

Nevertheless, loyalty among Bluesky’s remaining users remains high. The smaller community is relatively active: in June, the ratio of daily active users to monthly active users, known as the stickiness rate, was approximately 29%, matching the level of Meta-owned Threads. For Bluesky’s leadership, these figures are not particularly concerning, because the company is focusing not only on the success of a single app but also on developing the underlying AT Proto protocol.

Future Plans and the Status of Other Platforms

Projects such as BlackSky and Eurosky, which operate on the AT Proto protocol, are currently growing, while apps such as Skylight, which specializes in video content, are also achieving early success. In addition, the company introduced an AI-powered research tool called Attie and is currently working on privacy protection and support for personal data. This could attract a new type of user interested in private networks rather than public platforms.

Similarweb analytics show that Bluesky users have not returned to X. Instead, X’s global monthly active users on mobile devices fell 3% year over year in June, while its daily active users declined 7% in July to 123.7 million. Nevertheless, X remains a major social network, with a total of 302 million monthly active users and growing web traffic.