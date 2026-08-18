Samsung SDI and General Motors to Develop New Batteries for Electric Vehicles

·11·Technology
Samsung SDI and General Motors to Develop New Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Samsung SDI and General Motors have reached a new agreement to jointly develop high-performance prismatic battery cells for future electric vehicles. This strategic step is expected to expand bilateral cooperation and take technological capabilities in vehicle electrification to a new level. Ixbt.com reports it.

According to ixbt.com, the signed document provides for the development of advanced prismatic batteries with high capacity and support for fast charging technology. These solutions combine features that are in high demand in the automotive market.

Structural Changes and the Plant’s Future

As part of the agreement, the parties decided to change their corporate structure. In particular, Samsung SDI fully acquired General Motors’ 49.99% stake in the SynergyCells joint venture in New Carlisle, Indiana, USA.

According to the official press release, this change in ownership structure is linked to current market conditions, particularly the fact that demand for electric vehicles is growing somewhat more slowly than initially expected. As a result, the parties agreed to abandon the previous joint venture format and look for other effective areas of cooperation.

The First Manufacturing Site in North America

As a result of the deal, Samsung SDI became the plant’s sole owner and gained its first battery manufacturing facility in North America. The plant is currently under construction.

Once construction is complete, Samsung SDI plans to initially start producing batteries for energy storage systems (ESS) at the plant. One of the main reasons for this decision is the sharp increase in demand for such systems in the United States.

In the future, the facility may also begin producing prismatic battery cells for electric vehicles. Thanks to their rigid rectangular design, prismatic cells play an important role in the automotive industry and enable more efficient integration into battery packs.

SamsungGeneral MotorsElectric VehiclesBatteriesTechnology
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