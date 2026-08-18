Wayne Rooney Makes a Prediction About Arsenal

As the new Premier League season approaches, prominent figures from the football world are sharing their predictions. According to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, Arsenal are the main contenders for the title this season and could even pull clear of the competition. Goal.com reports .

Speaking on The Stick to United podcast, Rooney praised the chances of Mikel Arteta’s team. In his view, the Gunners, who won the English title last season after a long wait, have every opportunity to defend their crown in convincing fashion.

The Chasers and Changes in the Competition

According to reports from ixbt.com and other sources, Wayne Rooney also discussed the changes taking place at rival clubs ahead of the season. In his opinion, the situation at the top of the table is expected to be highly competitive and marked by significant changes.

Referring to managerial changes and squad alterations at rival clubs, Rooney said: “You look at Arsenal and Manchester City – Chelsea and Tottenham are definitely going to be much stronger this season. Liverpool will also remain in the fight. So it will be very difficult this time.”

Manchester United and the Top Four

The former striker also assessed the prospects of his beloved Manchester United. According to his prediction, the team led by Michael Carrick could finish in the Premier League’s top four this season. Rooney stressed that it is important for the club to retain its Champions League spot and remain competitive.

“Arsenal are clear favourites for the title, but whether Manchester United can compete with Manchester City, finish second and genuinely challenge for the title next season – only time will tell,” Rooney added.

Arsenal previously won their first trophy of the season by beating Manchester City in the pre-season Community Shield. Arteta’s team will play their opening league match at home.