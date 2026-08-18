Oppo Find X10 to Feature Advanced Display Technology

Another significant technological breakthrough has been recorded in the upcoming flagship smartphone market. According to Ixbt.com, the famous and reputable insider Digital Chat Station tested the new-generation Oppo Find X10 device and confirmed that its display has undergone major improvements in several areas at once. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It turns out that Oppo, one of China's leading technology brands, together with its partners has developed a fundamentally new screen technology for the mobile industry. This approach takes display capabilities to a new level, offering users not only high-quality imagery but also important advantages in protecting vision.

Innovative Display and Eye Protection

One of the key achievements of the new technology is the provision of the industry's widest BT.2020 color gamut. In addition, the new screen is said to feature the highest useful red light level and the lowest harmful blue light volume in its class.

Experts note that this technical solution elevates the color reproduction accuracy of the display to a completely new level. At the same time, it significantly reduces one of the main problems faced by modern users — the negative impact of screen radiation on the eyes.

Design and Future Competition

The Oppo Find X10 model attracts attention not only with its technical specifications but also with its appearance. According to the insider, the device's screen will be surrounded by extremely thin bezels. This result was achieved thanks to the company launching a new dedicated production line.

Currently, competition in the smartphone market is extremely fierce. However, according to available data, while Oppo's main competitors are also working on similar technologies, their analogous solutions may only appear on the market next year. This gives the Oppo Find X10 model a temporary advantage in its segment.