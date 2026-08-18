Sergio Busquets Returns to Barcelona as a Coach

·18·Sport
Sergio Busquets Returns to Barcelona as a Coach

One of the legends of Spanish football, Sergio Busquets has taken his first step into coaching by returning to his beloved club, Barcelona. According to Goal.com, the former midfielder has joined the coaching staff of Juliano Belletti, head coach of the Catalan club’s reserve team, Barça Atlètic, as an assistant coach. The appointment was announced through the club’s official channels, becoming a uniquely emotional and joyful moment for fans. Goal.com reports .

It will be recalled that the experienced footballer ended his career as a professional player late last year after his spell with MLS club Inter Miami. After the match against New England Revolution, he said he intended to become a coach in the future, although he first wanted to take a one-year break. Months later, Busquets decided to continue his rich experience on the pitch from the coaching bench.

A New Role and the Learning Process

This appointment is not merely a symbolic step but a serious stage in his professional development. Three years after his outstanding spell with Barcelona, Busquets has returned to the club and begun working on Juliano Belletti’s coaching staff. At the same time, he is working to complete the courses required to obtain his UEFA coaching licenses.

Barça Atlètic is Barcelona’s main reserve team and, unlike the La Masia academy, competes in professional leagues. The team currently plays in Segunda Federación, Spain’s fourth tier, and aims to return to the higher divisions. Busquets’ unique football intelligence and tactical knowledge are expected to play an important role in the development of young players.

BarcelonaSergio BusquetsLa LigaFootballTransfer
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