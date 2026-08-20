João Palhinha leaves Bayern Munich for Benfica

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João Palhinha leaves Bayern Munich for Benfica

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Portuguese side Benfica over the transfer of midfielder João Palhinha. According to Sky Sport, the parties have agreed on a total package of up to €20 million for the permanent transfer of the 31-year-old. Goal.com reports .

The transfer is expected to generate approximately €18 million to €19 million for the German record champions, including guaranteed payments and various bonuses. For the experienced defensive midfielder, the move offers a return to his homeland and a chance to revive his career after an unsuccessful spell in Germany.

A difficult spell in Munich and a loan move

The Portuguese player joined Bayern Munich from Fulham in the summer of 2024 for €51 million. Despite high expectations, however, he failed to secure a regular place in the starting XI, making just 25 appearances for Bayern without registering a goal or an assist.

Last season, the player was loaned to Premier League side Tottenham. He made 45 appearances in all competitions for the London club, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, clearly showing that his future did not lie in Munich.

Bayern's new plans

Bayern's management decided not to continue seeking temporary solutions for the player. During the presentation of new signing Nathaniel Brown, the club's sporting director, Max Eberl, openly stated that Bryan Zaragoza, João Palhinha and Sacha Boey were not part of the team's plans for the new season.

Aston Villa had also held talks to sign the player in recent days. However, Palhinha chose to return to his homeland. Although he previously played for Sporting and won the league title there, he will now represent their fierce rivals Benfica.

João PalhinhaBayern MunichBenficaTransferBundesliga
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