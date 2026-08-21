Two Mountaineers' Bodies Found in Glacier After 34 Years

The bodies of two Belgian mountaineers who went missing 34 years ago in the Swiss Alps have been found. Their remains emerged from beneath the ice after the glacier began to melt. This was reported by CBS News .

According to reports, on July 26 this year, a tourist came across the bodies of two people on the Trift Glacier in the Valais canton of Switzerland, near the Italian border.

The remains were sent to the forensic institute at Valais Hospital in Sion for identification and examination.

The DNA analysis confirmed that the bodies belonged to two mountaineers who went missing in the Weissmies area in 1992. They were 39 and 41 years old when they disappeared.

A decades-old mystery solved through DNA

According to police, the canton of Valais has maintained a register of missing persons since 1925. Most of those listed disappeared in mountainous areas or near rivers.

The fate of some people remained unknown for decades. However, in recent years, glaciers in the mountains have begun to retreat due to climate change and rising temperatures, gradually exposing the bodies and remains of people who disappeared decades ago.

Experts note that the melting of glaciers is increasingly exposing human remains that had previously been trapped beneath thick layers of ice.

Thus, the fate of the two mountaineers who went missing 34 years ago was finally determined through the glacier's retreat and modern DNA analysis.