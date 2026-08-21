Xiaomi Introduces New Smart Door Lock 5C

·5·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces New Smart Door Lock 5C

Xiaomi has expanded its range of security devices by unveiling the Smart Door Lock 5C, a smart door lock incorporating modern technologies. According to Ixbt.com, the device is manufactured as a seamless panel with a minimalist design and is offered at an affordable price of 659 yuan. Ixbt.com reports .

The new smart lock supports nine different unlocking methods to provide greater convenience for users. The device is designed to ensure security and quick access in modern households.

Locking and Unlocking Options

The Smart Door Lock 5C includes the following unlocking methods:

  • Fingerprint recognition
  • Built-in fixed password
  • Traditional mechanical key
  • Unlocking via Bluetooth through the Mi Home app
  • Temporary or one-time passwords
The device features a semiconductor fingerprint scanner equipped with AI algorithms. According to the manufacturer, fingerprint recognition takes just 0.5 seconds and reaches an accuracy of 99.29%.

Security and Energy Efficiency

The lock’s security features include press-based fingerprint recognition, a Class C lock cylinder and a separate mechanical handle-and-latch on the inside. This further enhances the homeowner’s safety.

The device is powered by four alkaline batteries, which are expected to last approximately one year. When the batteries run out, emergency activation and connection to an external power source via a USB-C port are available.

Integration with the Smart Home Ecosystem

By connecting the device to Bluetooth Mesh devices, users can remotely receive notifications about all events and security alerts. It also supports Xiaomi Surge Smart Connect technology, allowing easy integration with other smart home ecosystem devices.

XiaomiSmart Door Lock 5CSmart LockTechnologySecurity
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