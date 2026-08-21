Aston Villa Target Tosin Adarabioyo as Ezri Konsa Replacement

·4·Sport
Aston Villa Target Tosin Adarabioyo as Ezri Konsa Replacement

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo as they seek to overhaul their back line. According to information released by Sky Sports, this transfer move has become particularly relevant against the backdrop of one of the club’s key defenders, Ezri Konsa, being expected to join Arsenal. Goal.com reports .

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is racing against time to rebuild the squad after major departures during the summer transfer window. The biggest loss among the players leaving the club is reportedly England international Ezri Konsa, who is set to sign a four-year contract with Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Defensive Changes and Tosin’s Situation

The 28-year-old centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea as a free agent from Fulham in 2024. Despite coming through Manchester City’s academy, he has been unable to secure a regular place in the starting lineup under the changing succession of coaches in London. The fact that his squad number was given to a new signing and he was moved to number 38 also suggests that his future at the club is uncertain.

Tosin was reportedly not included in Chelsea’s squad for their latest friendly against Real Sociedad. Although French club Marseille, Spanish side Sevilla and Portuguese club Benfica, managed by his former coach Marco Silva, are interested in him, the opportunity to remain in the Premier League could be a decisive factor for the player.

Arsenal’s Plans and Alternative Options

Ezri Konsa’s transfer would be a major coup for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s team. Seeking to strengthen the defence after injuries to William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, Arteta plans to take advantage of the versatile defender’s services. Konsa’s move to the reigning champions’ squad, after making 286 appearances for Aston Villa, has become a significant step in his career.

According to Goal.com, Aston Villa’s management are not limiting their options to Tosin. The club are also considering AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori as an alternative to strengthen their defence. The England international is reportedly favouring Aston Villa over the other contenders, with initial talks between the parties said to have begun.

Aston VillaChelseaArsenalTosin AdarabioyoEzri Konsa
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