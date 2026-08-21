Key Technical Specs of Poco F9 Ultra Flagship Revealed

One of Xiaomi’s next-generation flagship devices, the Poco F9 Ultra has appeared in the Geekbench database for the first time before its international launch. The pre-release details are generating significant interest in the technology world, as the device combines extremely high performance with an impressive battery capacity. According to Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the device with model number 26077PC53G was identified by well-known insider Abhishek Yadav specifically as the Poco F9 Ultra. In benchmark tests, the smartphone scored 2,980 points in the single-core test and 10,030 points in the multi-core test. These results indicate a significant step forward for the mobile market.

Top-Tier Performance and a Modern Platform

The device’s hardware is based on the latest developments. According to reports, the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an Adreno 840 graphics chip. It will also include 16 GB of RAM to ensure system stability and multitasking, while running the latest Android 16 operating system.

Experts believe that, based on the initial information, the Poco F9 Ultra will enter the market as the international version of the Redmi K100 Pro Max. However, the battery capacity of this global variant is expected to differ slightly, reaching 8050 mAh.

Display and Advanced Camera Capabilities

The smartphone’s design and display capabilities are also noteworthy. It will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1200 × 2608 pixels, a 185 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. This promises high-quality visuals for multimedia and gaming enthusiasts.

The device also aims to lead in optical capabilities. Its main camera system consists of three modules:

A 200-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization

A 50-megapixel periscope module with a telephoto lens

A 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module

A 32-megapixel front camera

It is worth noting that the base models in the Redmi K100 Pro series had already demonstrated strong demand during the first week of sales. Within the first seven days, approximately 95% of the combined stock of the K100 Pro and K100 Pro Max models had been sold. This suggests that the Poco F9 Ultra also has a high chance of achieving international success.