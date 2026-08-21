Fabio Capello: Inter Have No Rivals, Milan and Juventus Must Focus on the Europa League

·1·Sport
Fabio Capello: Inter Have No Rivals, Milan and Juventus Must Focus on the Europa League

One of the legendary coaches of Italian football, Fabio Capello, shared his views on the current Serie A season, the transfer policies of leading clubs and the title race. He stated that no team in the domestic league is currently capable of challenging Inter. According to Goal.com, the expert also discussed the chances of the top clubs in European competitions. Goal.com reports this.

In Capello’s view, Inter’s latest efforts to strengthen the squad have further increased the team’s chances. In particular, the new midfielder has fully addressed the squad’s lack of physicality and character. According to the experienced coach, everything looks perfect on paper and this signing was the ideal final piece, but the player’s adaptation to his new team still needs to be assessed.

The balance of power in Serie A and the contenders

Inter’s midfield is currently very strong and deep. Players such as Zielinski, Sucic and Stankovic are expected to make a major contribution throughout the season. Capello stressed that Inter must not lose focus in matches that appear easy in theory, adding that they have no rivals on paper.

Among the contenders, Roma, whose squad has undergone no major changes, are considered the most prepared. Napoli are at the same level as the Roman club, but the key factor will be how quickly the team adapts to Massimiliano Allegri’s demands. Juventus are also gradually building momentum, while Milan’s new project is taking shape in the right direction. Their results this season will depend on how effectively the coach can instill his ideas in the players.

Europa League ambitions

According to Fabio Capello, Italy’s top clubs also face serious challenges on the international stage. In particular, he made no secret of his expectation that teams such as Juventus and Milan will achieve major results in the Europa League.

The expert’s prediction is that, if the draw allows it, the two Italian clubs could even meet in an all-Italian final. That is why winning this competition must become the main objective of the season for both teams.

Fabio CapelloInterMilanJuventusEuropa League
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