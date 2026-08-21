Woman with 38 teeth sets new Guinness record

·22·World
Woman with 38 teeth sets new Guinness record

Indian woman Kalpana Balan has attracted worldwide attention for her unusual condition. It has been recorded that she has 38 permanent teeth in her mouth, earning her a place in the Guinness World Records.

Adults typically have up to 32 permanent teeth. Kalpana Balan has six more than this figure — a total of 38 teeth.

According to reports, she has 18 teeth in her upper jaw and 20 teeth in her lower jaw. It is this unusual characteristic that has earned the Indian woman a place among Guinness World Record holders.

Kalpana’s condition is also of interest to specialists. The development of extra teeth in humans is rare, and such teeth typically develop in addition to the standard 32.

Kalpana Balan has become a record holder known around the world thanks to this unusual anatomical feature.

Thus, the number of teeth considered ordinary by most people has become a genuine world record for Kalpana. Her 38 teeth are attracting attention as one of the most unusual records in Guinness history.

Kalpana BalanGuinness World RecordsIndia
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