Juventus Prepare for Major Changes in Goalkeeping

·7·Sport
Juventus Prepare for Major Changes in Goalkeeping

Turin club Juventus are preparing to make significant changes to their goalkeeping department. With new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario expected to join the team as the first-choice goalkeeper, the futures of Mattia Perin and Michele Di Gregorio are uncertain. According to Tuttosport, the Turin club will definitely part ways with at least one of the two experienced players, while it is highly likely that both will leave the club. This is reported by Goal.com .

These planned changes are part of the club's new sporting project. The arrival of a new goalkeeper will alter the competition and distribution of duties in goal, directly affecting the futures of the current goalkeepers.

The Situation Surrounding Mattia Perin

Palermo remain one of the main clubs interested in Mattia Perin. However, the likelihood of the transfer has fallen significantly in recent hours. The main issue is financial, with Juventus's asking price considered too high by Palermo's management.

The strategy of City Football Group is also affecting the negotiations. Talks have slowed because the group prefers to invest in younger players. Although Palermo have not completely ruled out the possibility of working with the goalkeeper, reaching an agreement is now more difficult than before.

New Options for Michele Di Gregorio

Michele Di Gregorio's situation is different, but he is also no longer part of Juventus's plans. The former Monza goalkeeper does not feature in the club's new sporting project, and the management are looking for a suitable new team for him. Since initial contacts with Marseille have cooled, a direct transfer is proving difficult.

Nevertheless, it has recently emerged that Bournemouth are interested. Lazio are also considering options to sign the Italian goalkeeper. Juventus want to find a solution that satisfies all parties and provides the player with favorable conditions to regain regular playing time.

If both goalkeepers leave Turin, it would become one of the club's most significant and unexpected moves of the summer transfer window.

JuventusSerie AMattia PerinMichele Di GregorioTransfers
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