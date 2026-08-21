José Mourinho Gives Real Madrid Players a Stern Warning

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho delivered a strong message about the team’s preparations and its players at a press conference ahead of the away match against Espanyol on the second matchday of the Spanish league. As the club prepares for its first official away game of the new season, the coach shared his forthright views with team stars and key players including Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. Goal.com reports .

Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Real Sociedad had been postponed as an exception to give players who participated in the 2026 World Cup additional rest. As a result, the Madrid side will play its first official match of the new season in Catalonia. Before hosting their opponents, the home side had boosted their confidence and morale with a convincing 3–0 victory over Levante in the league table.

Espanyol, a Competitive Team

According to Mourinho, upcoming opponents Espanyol are capable of putting up serious resistance and possess a well-organized team game. Having played under the same coach for a long time, the Catalans have developed their own dynamic and tactical mechanisms. The coach praised their opening performance against Levante and highlighted their determination to perform in front of their home supporters.

The Portuguese coach also discussed the particular challenges of the preseason preparation. He said that differences in the players’ physical condition had created difficulties. Some players had completed 36 training sessions and played up to six matches, while others had spent less time on the pitch. Nevertheless, the coaching staff succeeded in creating individual training plans for each group.

Answering journalists’ questions at the press conference, José Mourinho did not hide the fact that he was tired of friendly matches and missed competitive football. The coach admitted that he would have liked another week of preparation if it had been possible, but said he was satisfied with the team’s current condition and added that difficult tests lay ahead.