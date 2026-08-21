José Mourinho Gives Real Madrid Players a Stern Warning

·15·Sport
José Mourinho Gives Real Madrid Players a Stern Warning

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho delivered a strong message about the team’s preparations and its players at a press conference ahead of the away match against Espanyol on the second matchday of the Spanish league. As the club prepares for its first official away game of the new season, the coach shared his forthright views with team stars and key players including Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. Goal.com reports .

Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Real Sociedad had been postponed as an exception to give players who participated in the 2026 World Cup additional rest. As a result, the Madrid side will play its first official match of the new season in Catalonia. Before hosting their opponents, the home side had boosted their confidence and morale with a convincing 3–0 victory over Levante in the league table.

Espanyol, a Competitive Team

According to Mourinho, upcoming opponents Espanyol are capable of putting up serious resistance and possess a well-organized team game. Having played under the same coach for a long time, the Catalans have developed their own dynamic and tactical mechanisms. The coach praised their opening performance against Levante and highlighted their determination to perform in front of their home supporters.

The Portuguese coach also discussed the particular challenges of the preseason preparation. He said that differences in the players’ physical condition had created difficulties. Some players had completed 36 training sessions and played up to six matches, while others had spent less time on the pitch. Nevertheless, the coaching staff succeeded in creating individual training plans for each group.

Answering journalists’ questions at the press conference, José Mourinho did not hide the fact that he was tired of friendly matches and missed competitive football. The coach admitted that he would have liked another week of preparation if it had been possible, but said he was satisfied with the team’s current condition and added that difficult tests lay ahead.

José MourinhoReal MadridEspanyolLa LigaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Prepare for Major Changes in GoalkeepingJuventus Prepare for Major Changes in GoalkeepingToday, 14:17Aston Villa Target Tosin Adarabioyo as Ezri Konsa ReplacementAston Villa Target Tosin Adarabioyo as Ezri Konsa ReplacementToday, 14:13Tottenham begin talks over Omar Marmoush transferTottenham begin talks over Omar Marmoush transferToday, 13:54Is There an Agreement Between Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona?Is There an Agreement Between Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona?Today, 13:19Fabio Capello: Inter Have No Rivals, Milan and Juventus Must Focus on the Europa LeagueFabio Capello: Inter Have No Rivals, Milan and Juventus Must Focus on the Europa LeagueToday, 13:00Tottenham to pay Manchester City £85 million for Savinho transferTottenham to pay Manchester City £85 million for Savinho transferToday, 13:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Real Madrid unveils new away kit: unexpected colors (photo)
Real Madrid unveils new away kit: unexpected colors (photo)