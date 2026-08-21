Tottenham to pay Manchester City £85 million for Savinho transfer

·3·Sport
Tottenham to pay Manchester City £85 million for Savinho transfer

London club Tottenham have completed one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window. According to ESPN, the team have reached an agreement to sign Manchester City winger Savinho and will pay £85 million for the transfer. The 22-year-old is expected to undergo a medical soon before signing a long-term contract with the north London club. Goal.com reports .

Under the terms of the transfer, Tottenham will initially pay £75 million as a guaranteed fee, while the remaining £10 million will be paid in bonuses based on the player's future performances. Negotiations between the clubs had been ongoing since last summer, and a final agreement has now been reached.

Major transfers and the squad rebuilding process

Savinho joined Manchester City from Troyes in 2024 and has made 53 appearances for the club. During that time, he scored two goals and provided 12 assists for his teammates. Tottenham tried to sign the player last summer, but he opted to stay in Manchester and continue competing for a place.

However, during the season that has just ended, the Brazilian started just seven Premier League matches under Pep Guardiola. As summer transfer negotiations intensified, he was also left out of the squad for Sunday's Community Shield match against Arsenal in Cardiff. Sources also confirm that Tottenham are continuing talks over another Manchester City forward, Omar Marmoush.

Financial balance and summer spending

With the signing of Savinho, Tottenham's total spending during the summer transfer window has exceeded £300 million. The team, led by Roberto De Zerbi, have significantly strengthened their squad this summer. Talented players such as Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke have joined the club.

At the same time, the London club have also signed free agents Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dúbravka. Tottenham have earned approximately £140 million from the sales of Luka Vušković, Cristian Romero and Djed Spence, allowing the club to maintain a balanced budget while complying with financial fair play regulations.

TottenhamSavinhoManchester CityPremier LeagueTransfers
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