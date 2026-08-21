Tottenham begin talks over Omar Marmoush transfer

Tottenham have begun an active push in the transfer market to strengthen their attack. According to Goal.com, the English club are holding extensive talks with Manchester City over Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush. Although no final agreement has been reached, the potential transfer could open up entirely new options in attack for head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Tottenham’s management are committing significant financial resources to strengthen the squad this season. The London club have spent a total of £229.5 million in the transfer window on players such as Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes. An agreement with Manchester City worth £75 million for winger Savinho also underlines how serious the project is.

Attacking problems and the need for transfers

The talks surrounding Omar Marmoush are not accidental and are aimed at addressing two major problems within the club. Over the past 18 months, first-choice striker Dominic Solanke has struggled to maintain consistent playing time because of injuries. In addition, Brazilian forward Richarlison has entered the final year of his current contract. These factors have made signing a new and reliable striker a priority for Tottenham.

The Egyptian forward has enjoyed highly productive recent years. In May 2023, he joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Wolfsburg as a free agent. In his first season in Germany, he scored 17 goals in all competitions and took his game to an even higher level.

Rise in Germany and decline at Manchester City

Omar Marmoush became a genuine star in the first half of the 2024–25 season. He scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in just 17 Bundesliga appearances. By the time he left Eintracht Frankfurt, the player had recorded 20 goals and 13 assists in 26 matches across all competitions.

Such impressive numbers attracted Manchester City’s attention, and the English giants signed the player for £59 million in January 2025. However, his role and playing time decreased at City. As a result, he could move to the London club in search of greater opportunities to fully demonstrate his potential.