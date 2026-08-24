Kenyan entrepreneur uses bee stings for marketing

An unusual incident involving Jarunda Jaluto, a beekeeping entrepreneur in Kenya, has gained attention on social media.

According to reports, he was stung by several bees during a recent honey harvest, which caused severe swelling on his face.

However, instead of feeling discouraged, the entrepreneur decided to use the situation to promote his business. He took photos with his swollen face next to products from his "Asembo Natural Honey" brand.

He humorously captioned the photo, stating, "This is proof that the honey is 100 percent natural!"

This approach caught the attention of social media users and is being discussed as a creative way for the entrepreneur to advertise his product.