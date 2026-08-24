Two foreigners wearing women's clothing to be deported from Moscow

Two foreigners, who were reportedly seen wearing women's clothing at Moscow's Sadovod market, have been sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention for "LGBT propaganda." The Lyublino Court also ordered their deportation from Russia, Meduza reported.

According to court documents, Rakhimov Kh. and Saizoda Y. were detained at the market around 9:00 PM on August 18. They were allegedly wearing women's clothing with a slogan about "freedom of choice." However, the case files do not provide specific details on the appearance of the clothing or how the slogan was displayed.

Police characterized their actions as "demonstrating the attractiveness of non-traditional sexual relations." The court sentenced each to 10 days in jail under the relevant article of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses.

It was also ordered that the men be sent to a detention center for foreign nationals and subsequently expelled from the country. Following deportation, they face a five-year ban on re-entering Russia.

During the trial, it was revealed that Rakhimov is married with one child, while Saizoda has four minor children. The court documents did not specify their citizenship, though some publications identified them as citizens of Tajikistan.