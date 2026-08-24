Russian parachutist sets a new world record

Russian parachutist Sergey Boytsov has set a new world record for a stratospheric jump from a hot air balloon.

Gazeta.ru reports that the athlete jumped with a parachute from an altitude of 11,551 meters in the Altai Territory. During the free fall, his speed reached nearly 500 kilometers per hour. At the altitude where the jump took place, the air temperature was minus 59 degrees.

Boytsov's parachute opened successfully at an altitude of 1,565 meters. After that, he landed safely in the Ust-Kalmansky District of the Altai Territory.

The previous record belonged to Polish parachutists, who had performed a jump from an altitude of over 10 kilometers.

In preparation for the new record, Boytsov underwent hyperbaric chamber tests simulating conditions at an altitude of 12 kilometers. His special equipment was tested at temperatures down to minus 60 degrees.

It is noted that the record-breaking jump is dedicated to the International Youth Festival, which will be held in Yekaterinburg in September.