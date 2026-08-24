Economic D-Day: The US Launches the Largest Financial Attack in History Against Iran

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Economic D-Day: The US Launches the Largest Financial Attack in History Against Iran

Tensions between the United States and Iran are entering their peak, decisive phase. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Washington is launching a large-scale economic operation against Tehran and that the conflict has entered its final stage.

US President Donald Trump put forward this strategic initiative, calling it “total isolation on an unprecedented scale” and called on all allies worldwide to join this economic blockade.

“The largest financial attack in history”: Statement from Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an article published in the influential Financial Times compared the scale of the upcoming actions to a historic turning point in World War II:

“President Donald Trump and the immense power of our armed forces have significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities and weakened its nuclear program. We are now entering the final phase. At dawn, the economic D-Day begins — this is the largest financial attack ever carried out against an enemy.”, Bessent emphasized.

The Ministry is expected to hold a special press conference on Monday to detail a new package of strict sanctions covering Iran's financial, energy, and trade sectors.

Will military pressure remain?

Donald Trump specifically noted that Washington's shift to economic strikes does not mean a complete abandonment of the military path:

  • Strategy: The economic war is aimed at drying up the Iranian regime's financial resources;

  • Military force factor: The White House leader emphasized that the US fully reserves the right to use military capabilities if necessary.

Experts believe that this unprecedented US financial pressure could have a serious impact on the balance of power in the Middle East and the global energy market.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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