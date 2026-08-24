Death After a Marriage Proposal: Bear Drags Bride from Tent and Mauls Her in Altai

·766·World
Death After a Marriage Proposal: Bear Drags Bride from Tent and Mauls Her in Altai

Tourists vacationing by the famous Lake Teletskoye in Russia's Altai region witnessed true horror. A romantic getaway in the mountains for a young couple on the verge of marriage ended in tragedy.

According to the prestigious German Bild publication and local media, a giant man-eating bear invaded the camping site at 1:00 AM, dragged a 29-year-old female tourist sleeping in a tent outside, and killed her in a horrific manner.

The tragic end of a romantic trip

The deceased, Snezhana K., was originally from Novosibirsk and worked for the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM). The details of the incident are as follows:

  • The day after a happy day: 29-year-old Snezhana and her fiancé Ivan were vacationing at the "Istok" campsite near the village of Artybash in Altai. The young man had officially proposed to his girlfriend just one day before the tragedy.

  • Night attack: Around 01:00 AM, the predator entered the camp, tore through the tent, grabbed the girl firmly, and dragged her away.

  • Helplessness of witnesses: Hearing the girl's screams, her fiancé and other tourists tried to help, but the predator dragged its victim across the Biya River to the other bank.

Rescue efforts and hunter raids

Forest rangers and police officers who arrived at the scene fired shots into the air to distract the predator, but the bear, having caught the scent of blood, did not let go of its prey, dragged it deep into the forest, and began burying the body.

  • Farewell in Novosibirsk: According to the "Metro" newspaper, a farewell ceremony for the girl was held in the city of Novosibirsk.

  • Dangerous zone: According to local residents, about 20 bears roam the taiga around the village of Artybash.

  • Hunters' plan: As reported by "Rossiyskaya Gazeta," hunters immediately shot 5 bears in the forest after the attack, but it remains unknown whether the predator that attacked the girl was among them.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in CaliforniaDogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in CaliforniaToday, 13:27New Forces: 400 Drone Operators and Sappers from North Korea Deployed to the FrontNew Forces: 400 Drone Operators and Sappers from North Korea Deployed to the FrontToday, 11:26Zelenskyy lookalike heads from prison to the front: Samvel Sarukyan's unexpected decisionZelenskyy lookalike heads from prison to the front: Samvel Sarukyan's unexpected decisionToday, 11:2136-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenly36-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenlyToday, 11:12“Missiles destroyed before launch”: British Prime Minister reveals secret deal in Kyiv“Missiles destroyed before launch”: British Prime Minister reveals secret deal in KyivToday, 11:03An Unusual Sushi-Serving Bus to Launch in TokyoAn Unusual Sushi-Serving Bus to Launch in TokyoToday, 10:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience