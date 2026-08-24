Death After a Marriage Proposal: Bear Drags Bride from Tent and Mauls Her in Altai

Tourists vacationing by the famous Lake Teletskoye in Russia's Altai region witnessed true horror. A romantic getaway in the mountains for a young couple on the verge of marriage ended in tragedy.

According to the prestigious German Bild publication and local media, a giant man-eating bear invaded the camping site at 1:00 AM, dragged a 29-year-old female tourist sleeping in a tent outside, and killed her in a horrific manner.

The tragic end of a romantic trip

The deceased, Snezhana K., was originally from Novosibirsk and worked for the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM). The details of the incident are as follows:

The day after a happy day: 29-year-old Snezhana and her fiancé Ivan were vacationing at the "Istok" campsite near the village of Artybash in Altai. The young man had officially proposed to his girlfriend just one day before the tragedy.

Night attack: Around 01:00 AM, the predator entered the camp, tore through the tent, grabbed the girl firmly, and dragged her away.

Helplessness of witnesses: Hearing the girl's screams, her fiancé and other tourists tried to help, but the predator dragged its victim across the Biya River to the other bank.

Rescue efforts and hunter raids

Forest rangers and police officers who arrived at the scene fired shots into the air to distract the predator, but the bear, having caught the scent of blood, did not let go of its prey, dragged it deep into the forest, and began burying the body.