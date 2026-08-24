Night of Terror in Krasnodar: Ozon Warehouses Engulfed in Flames After Drone Attacks

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Night of Terror in Krasnodar: Ozon Warehouses Engulfed in Flames After Drone Attacks

On the night of August 24, major cities in southern Russia were hit by a large-scale drone attack. The strikes caused significant damage to industrial and logistics facilities, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries.

The most severe consequences occurred at the warehouses of one of Russia's largest online retailers, Ozon , located in the city of Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Territory.

Fire at Ozon warehouse and suspension of orders

A massive fire broke out at the logistics center in Krasnodar after drone debris fell on the facility:

  • Evacuation and safety: According to the company, all employees were immediately evacuated, and there were no casualties inside the warehouse;

  • Trade and logistics restrictions: Ozon has temporarily suspended online ordering for products at this warehouse and stopped accepting new goods from sellers. All shipments are being redirected to other regional centers.

Also, on the same night, a fire broke out at a second large Ozon logistics center in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Territory, covering an area of over 93,500 square meters . Governor Vladimir Vladimirov stated that air defense forces attempted to protect the industrial zone.

Tragedy in Krasnodar: 2 children killed, 9 people injured

Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov reported that while drones were being shot down, their debris fell on several civilian objects in the city's Prikubansky District:

  • Casualties and injuries: As a result of the incident, 2 children were killed, and 9 others (7 children and 2 adults) were hospitalized with various injuries;

  • Damaged buildings: According to official reports, drone debris also damaged residential buildings, high-rise construction sites, and a private children's center.

Emergency services are currently on-site working to extinguish the fires and assess the extent of the damage.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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