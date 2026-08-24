Doctors made a mistake by removing two of the woman's organs

·3.6K·World
Doctors made a mistake by removing two of the woman's organs

Amber Williams, a 35-year-old London resident, lived with severe pain for 15 years. She says doctors spent years dismissing her pain as "normal period cramps" and failed to identify the real cause.

Amber began experiencing severe pain after her first period at age 11. By 14, her condition was so debilitating that she regularly missed school. Doctors told her painful periods were normal and prescribed contraceptive pills.

In 2012, at age 21, she sought emergency medical help for severe abdominal pain, and doctors suspected appendicitis. As a result, her appendix was removed. Later, it was revealed there had been no serious issue with the organ.

That same year, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Amber was primarily advised to lose weight, but the pain that plagued her remained untreated.

In 2016, her condition worsened, and she visited the hospital about 12 times. Doctors suspected gallstones and pancreatitis, so they removed her gallbladder. Later, it was found that there had been no serious problem with that organ either.

That same year, Amber suffered from severe bleeding and lost a pregnancy. She called this event a major turning point in her life.

Around 2017, she came across information about endometriosis through online women's groups. Although she showed the results of special tests to doctors, the possibility of her having endometriosis was not taken seriously.

Over the years, the pain persisted even outside of her menstrual cycle. Some specialists linked her symptoms to her mental health and recommended antidepressants.

In 2025, after four years of trying to conceive without success, Amber and her husband consulted specialists. Finally, a fertility doctor took her concerns about endometriosis seriously and referred her for further testing.

In July of this year, surgeons finally diagnosed Amber with widespread endometriosis and adenomyosis. It was discovered that her ovaries had adhered to the pelvic wall.

“When I woke up from surgery, the doctor told me: ‘You are not crazy.’ I just burst into tears,” Amber said.

Even now, she experiences severe pain during the first three days of every period and relies on painkillers. The years of untreated illness have severely impacted her life: she is currently unable to work due to the pain and is worried about her chances of having children.

“It ruined my life. I don’t know what my life would be like if they had listened to me sooner,” she said.

Amber urged other women not to stop searching for the real cause of their problems if they face unexplained and persistent pain.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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