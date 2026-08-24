Father suspected of abusing daughter since she was 6 arrested

·389·World
Father suspected of abusing daughter since she was 6 arrested

According to the Halyqstan Telegram channel, unofficial reports suggest that in the city of Ridder, East Kazakhstan Region, a girl may have been subjected to sexual abuse by her father for several years, starting from the age of 6. The girl is currently reported to be 13–14 years old.

It is noted that the suspect was arrested at his workplace.

The East Kazakhstan Region Police Department reported that a criminal case has been initiated by the Ridder City Police Department regarding this incident.

“The suspect has been detained and brought to the police station. A pre-trial detention measure has been applied against him.

The investigation is ongoing. Necessary investigative actions are being carried out to determine all the details of the incident,” the department's press service stated.

It was stated that the investigation process is under the supervision of the leadership of the East Kazakhstan Region Police Department.

In accordance with the requirements of Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kazakhstan, no further information on the case will be disclosed at this time.

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