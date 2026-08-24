Man arrested in Brazil for holding ex-wife captive for five days

In Brazil, 24-year-old Emiliane Tamara was reportedly held captive by her ex-husband for five days in a rented house. Police found the woman with her hands and feet tied and under the influence of drugs.

According to reports, Emiliane was kept in a locked room in a house near the city of Brasilia. She stated that her ex-husband, Ailton Rodrigues, held her against her will.

According to the woman, the man:

tied her hands and feet;

stuffed a cloth soaked in acid into her mouth;

forced her to take medication. Law enforcement identified the suspect through a car he had recently purchased. Police checked his address and other digital data to locate where the victim was being held.

The suspect attempted to flee but was arrested after a long pursuit. He refused to disclose the woman's location until his lawyer arrived.