36-year-old FIDE manager Sergey Indeykin dies from mosquito bite

Sergey Indeykin, an operations manager at the International Chess Federation (FIDE), has died at the age of 36. According to preliminary reports, he passed away due to a mosquito bite that transmitted malaria during a business trip to Nigeria.

Indeykin had been working within the FIDE system since 2021. He was actively involved in organizing the world's most prestigious chess tournaments.

During his career, he participated in organizing major events such as:

World Championships;

World Cup;

Candidates Tournaments;

and World Rapid and Blitz Championships.

Due to his responsibilities in organizing tournaments, Sergey Indeykin frequently traveled abroad for work. His recent trip to Nigeria became his final one.

Preliminary reports indicate that his death was caused by malaria.