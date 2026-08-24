Spider-Man turns Minneapolis rally into a brawl

·243·World
Spider-Man turns Minneapolis rally into a brawl

An unusual incident occurred on August 22 in Minneapolis, USA, during a rally featuring Jake Lang, a right-wing activist known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric. An unidentified person dressed as Spider-Man climbed onto the back of the pickup truck Lang was standing on and struck him several times. His identity remains unknown.

The incident took place after Lang and six of his supporters arrived at City Hall in two vehicles. Minneapolis police reported that both vehicles drove on the sidewalk toward the area where people had gathered. Subsequently, a violent clash broke out between Lang's supporters and counter-protesters.

Police intervened during the clashes. Following the incident, Lang and his six companions, as well as several other protesters, were arrested. Three police officers also sustained minor injuries during the event.

Jake Lang has previously held anti-Muslim demonstrations in Minneapolis. His appearances have consistently drawn sharp public criticism. The August 22 event ended in another brawl involving a large number of counter-protesters.

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