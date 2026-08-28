Another Trump Blow to Canada: Why Did Lake Ontario Lose Its Name?

US President Donald Trump on August 27 signed a special decree to rename the famous Lake Ontario to "Lake America" (Lake America) , one of the five Great Lakes in North America.

During a ceremony broadcast live from the White House, the US leader announced that the new name would take immediate effect for the US. When asked by journalists what political signal this decision sends to Canada, Trump replied briefly: "None", he replied.

"No business with clowns": What lies behind the decision?

Trump had revealed this unexpected geographical "rebranding" plan a few days earlier on his Truth Social social media page.

The US leader firmly stated that Washington no longer intends to do business with Canada's Ontario province. In his statement, he openly called the Canadian leadership "clowns" and threatened that if Ottawa did not stop its unacceptable policies toward Washington, it would lead to very serious consequences.

Furthermore, the trade war between the two countries is entering a new phase:

50 percent strict tariffs: Trump officially announced that starting in January 2027, a massive 50 percent tariff will be imposed on all passenger cars, trucks, auto parts, and steel products imported from Canada to the US.

What is known about Lake Ontario?

Ontario is a massive, strategically important natural body of water located on the border of Canada and the US:

Geographical location: Located in the easternmost part of the Great Lakes system, it is considered the smallest in terms of area;

Parameters: The lake area is nearly 19,000 square kilometers , with an average depth of 86 meters and a maximum depth of 244 meters;

Canada's economic heart: Canada's most densely populated and industrially developed main province is named after this lake.

The "Gulf of Mexico" scenario is repeating

This is not the first time Trump has unilaterally changed the names of geographical objects: