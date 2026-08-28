World billionaire record broken: Whose hands is the world's wealth in?

For the first time in history, the number of billionaires in the world has exceeded 3,700. In 2025, their total wealth also reached a record level. But the most interesting aspect is that the growth of wealth has not been uniform across all countries.

While the number of billionaires has sharply increased in some nations, a tiny fraction of the world's wealthiest individuals has begun to control an increasingly large share of massive capital.

The number of billionaires hits a record high

According to Altrata's Billionaire Census report, the number of billionaires worldwide grew by 8.2 percent in a single year to reach 3,795 in 2025.

This is the highest figure in the history of the study.

The total wealth of billionaires has grown accordingly:

Indicator Result Number of billionaires 3,795 Annual growth +8.2% Total wealth $15.1 trillion Wealth growth +12.8%

Thus, the total capital of the world's billionaires surpassed 15 trillion dollars in a year.

The number of billionaires in Russia increased by 18 percent

Russia also secured one of the top positions in the ranking.

In 2025, the number of billionaires in the country increased by 18 percent to reach 151.

This figure placed Russia fourth in the global ranking of countries with the highest number of billionaires.

However, the gap with the country in first place is very large.

The USA is far ahead of others

Nearly one-third of the world's billionaires live in the USA.

In 2025, 1,265 billionaires were recorded in the country. This figure increased by 11.5 percent over the year.

Following are:

China — 363 (+13.1%);

Germany — 221 (+20.1%);

Russia — 151 (+18%);

India — 132 (+3.9%).

The growth in Germany is particularly noteworthy. The country demonstrated the highest growth rate among the top 15 nations by number of billionaires.

Whose hands is the greatest wealth in?

The growth in the number of billionaires is a notable figure in itself. However, another indicator in the study better illustrates the scale of economic inequality.

In 2025, the total wealth of the world's billionaires grew by 12.8 percent, reaching $15.1 trillion.

However, the distribution of this wealth is becoming increasingly uneven.

The 29 wealthiest individuals on our planet control 27 percent of the total wealth of all billionaires.

Interestingly, in 2017 this figure was only 7 percent.

This means that the share of wealth falling to a very small fraction of the richest people has nearly quadrupled within a few years.

Why is the wealth of billionaires growing so fast?

Study analysts point to the sharp increase in investments directed toward the field of artificial intelligence as one of the main factors behind this growth.

In recent years, rising interest in artificial intelligence technologies has influenced the increase in the value of technology companies and the growth of wealth for their founders and investors.

At the same time, fluctuations in global stock markets, the technology sector, and the values of other assets directly impact billionaire capital.

What trend lies behind the record?

The 2025 statistics reveal a much larger picture than mere numbers.

On one side — the number of billionaires is reaching record levels. On the other side, the share of the wealthiest individuals in total wealth is growing ever larger.

The clearest proof of this is that the 29 wealthiest billionaires own 27 percent of the $15.1 trillion total wealth.

Back in 2017, their share was 7 percent.

Therefore, the most important figure from the 2025 results might not be 3,795, but another indicator:

billionaires are multiplying in the world, but immense wealth is increasingly concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people.