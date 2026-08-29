Rain of Knockouts in Shanghai: Favorites Fall One by One, Nurmagomedov Bites the Dust!

·1·Sport
Rain of Knockouts in Shanghai: Favorites Fall One by One, Nurmagomedov Bites the Dust!

Hosted in the city of Shanghai, China, UFC Fight Night 286 became one of the most spectacular events of the year, filled with early finishes. Out of 13 bouts on the card, 10 ended prematurely via knockouts, technical knockouts, and submissions, delivering pure adrenaline to the fans.

One of the night's main heroes, local star Song Yadong, made a major statement in the lightweight title race, while Brazil's Denise Gomes sent a top contender in the women's division crashing to the canvas.

Main Event Chaos: Nurmagomedov and Yan Xiaonan Stunned

The event's highlights were defined by intense and rapid finishes in the octagon:

  • Song Yadong vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Round 2, 1:48): In the second round, the Chinese fighter caught a dipping Umar with a lightning-fast right hand and secured a clean knockout with follow-up hammerfists on the ground. This marked the first early stoppage loss in the Russian's career. Song, celebrating his second consecutive win since his loss to Sean O'Malley, has now emerged as a top title contender.

  • Denise Gomes vs. Yan Xiaonan (Round 1, 4:49): Former title challenger Yan Xiaonan suffered a heavy blow on home soil. At the end of the first round, Denise Gomes countered her opponent with a right elbow and finished the fight with a barrage of strikes.

Full results of UFC Fight Night 286

Main Card:

  • Song Yadong defeated Umar Nurmagomedov via KO (punches) — Round 2, 1:48;

  • Denise Gomes defeated Yan Xiaonan via KO (punches) — Round 1, 4:49;

  • Kai Asakura defeated Qileng Aori via TKO (head kick) — Round 2, 0:34;

  • Su Mudaerji defeated Alex Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28);

  • Se Liu defeated Levi Rodriguez via KO (punch) — Round 1, 4:26;

  • Bilal Hassan defeated Nilson Rojas via KO (punch) — Round 2, 2:28.

Preliminary Card:

  • Andre Lima defeated Namsrai Batbayar via submission (guillotine) — Round 3, 3:03;

  • Ri Suruya defeated Kevin Borjas via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 4:14;

  • Sean Woodson defeated Jack Jenkins via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28);

  • Francesco Nuzzi defeated Xiao Long via TKO (punches) — Round 1, 1:00;

  • Hector Santiago defeated Lawrence Loo via KO (punches) — Round 2, 0:53;

  • Julia Polastri defeated Xinnan Song via KO (head kick) — Round 1, 3:06;

  • Cam Nelson defeated Meng Ding via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

UFCMMASong YadongUmar NurmagomedovShanghai
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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