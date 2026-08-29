Apple removes Lukoyl and Teboil apps from App Store

At the end of August, another notable restriction occurred in the tech world. According to ixbt.com, on the evening of August 29, Apple completely removed the official apps of the Lukoyl and Teboil gas station networks from its App Store. At present, the official reason for the blocking and removal of these apps has not been disclosed. This is reported by Ixbt.com. report.

Following this restriction, some difficulties have arisen for users and drivers. In particular, it is currently impossible to re-download the apps via the App Store. For this reason, experts and company representatives strongly advise users who have already installed the app on their smartphones not to delete it.

Preserving the app and alternative solutions

iPhone owners using the iOS operating system are required to change additional settings. Specifically, it is advisable to disable the automatic offloading of unused apps. Otherwise, the system may automatically delete the app to free up space, making it impossible to restore.

In case the app is deleted or for new users, Lukoyl offers an alternative. Customers can freely use their personal account on the company's official website. Through the web version, the ability to obtain a special QR code for calculating and redeeming bonus points at gas stations remains available.

Latest updates and next steps

Surprisingly, just a few days before disappearing from the App Store, the app had received a major update and was enriched with new features. In particular, the app interface began displaying the availability of various fuel types at specific gas stations and their current prices in real time.

Currently, most major brands and service networks are facing various conflicts in keeping their mobile apps in international app stores. In the case of Lukoyl and Teboil, users are forced to rely on web versions via internet browsers. No further official statements have been made by Apple or the app developers regarding this situation.