Cyborg rescuers created from cockroaches in Australia

·3·World
Cyborg rescuers created from cockroaches in Australia

Australian scientists have developed cyborg cockroachesthat could help people trapped under rubble. These insects, dubbed "Paraborgs," are equipped with cameras and remotely controlled miniature injection systems. The project was carried out by researchers from the University of Queensland and the University of New South Wales, as reported by "Nauka."

For this purpose, researchers used the giant burrowing cockroach found in northern Australia — Macropanesthia rhinoceros — as the species. Their movement can be controlled remotely via electrodes attached to the insects. While one cockroach equipped with a camera helps locate a victim, another is designed to deliver medicine to them.

In initial laboratory tests, the cyborg cockroaches showed a 100 percent success rate in reaching designated points. However, the full process, which includes approaching the target, positioning correctly, and performing the injection, was completed successfully in only 72 percent of cases. When the insect was within 15 centimeters of the target, the injection success rate reached 95 percent. .

The technology is currently in the experimental stage. Tests have been conducted on silicone targets and pig skin in controlled laboratory conditions, not on humans. Scientists plan to use swarms of these special cyborg insects in the future to navigate rubble, caves, and other areas difficult for human rescuers to reach.

A cockroach with a small camera and wired electronics attached to its back.
AustraliaCyborgsCockroachesRoboticsSearch And Rescue
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