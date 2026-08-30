La Liga: Real Madrid vs Malaga starting lineups announced

In the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid hosts Malaga at home. This match, taking place at the magnificent Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, kicks off at 20:00 Tashkent time.

Shortly before the start of the match, the coaching staffs of both teams officially announced the starting lineups that will begin the game from the first minute.

Match sheet and starting lineups

The 'Royal Club' enters this match in full combat readiness with its strongest players:

Real Madrid starting lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé;

Malaga starting lineup: Alfonso Herrero, Carlos Puga, Ángel Recio, Einar Galilea, Rafita, Rafa Rodríguez, Izan Merino, David Larrubia, Carlos Dotor, Joaquín Muñoz, Chupete.

The main intrigue of the match