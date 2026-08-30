A copy of the Quran attracts attention after a fire in Almalyk...

Today, on August 30, a fire broke out at the "Oydin Dehkan Market" in the city of Almalyk. As a result of the fire, market stalls and goods were damaged. Among the photos circulating from the scene, one sight caught the attention of many — a copy of the Quran, with its surrounding areas scorched, remained almost intact.

The photo shows that the cover of the holy book and the outer edges of its pages were damaged by the fire. However, its inner pages and the text of the Quran remained preserved.

A fire occurred at the market in Almalyk

According to official data, around 05:18 on August 30, a fire broke out at the "Oydin Dehkan Market" located in the "Hamza" neighborhood of Almalyk city, Tashkent region.

Fire and rescue units arrived at the scene, surrounded the flames, and the fire was extinguished at 07:12. No information regarding injuries resulting from the incident has been received. Currently, the cause of the fire and the amount of material damage inflicted are being determined.

The photo among the burned goods left many pondering

The photo circulating after the incident captures a copy of the Quran being held in hands.

The outer part of the book has blackened due to the fire and is scorched in some places. At the same time, the Arabic text on the opened pages remains visible.

Naturally, the situation in the photo evokes various emotions in many people.

«Everything burned, but the Quran did not burn», is how this situation is being discussed on social networks with such comments.

How should one view this situation?

From a religious perspective, the Quran is considered a holy book for Muslims. Therefore, the fact that its text survived after the fire became a touching sight for many.

However, there is currently no official expert conclusion regarding how the incident occurred or the exact conditions under which the book was preserved.

Therefore, it is appropriate to present the situation in the photo as a fact, while leaving religious and personal conclusions to the reader.

The investigation into the Almalyk fire continues

Currently, the main focus is on determining the causes of the fire and the damage caused to the market.

According to official data, there are no casualties as a result of the incident.

The photo featuring the Quran has become one of the most discussed images following the fire.

On one side traces of fire, and on the other side the Quran with its pages preserved — this sight in Almalyk left few indifferent.