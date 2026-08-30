Ferry capsized off the coast of Cyprus: there are casualties

A ferry carrying passengers has sunk off the coast of Northern Cyprus. There were 279 passengers on board. Reports indicate there are fatalities. This was reported by NUR.KZ reported.

It is reported that the vessel, carrying 279 passengers, began to sink 2–2.5 kilometers off the coast of the city of Girne.

The captain stated that the ship began taking on water and subsequently capsized.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Boats in the vicinity arrived to assist the passengers involved in the accident.

Officials of the unrecognized republic confirmed that several people on board the capsized vessel have died.