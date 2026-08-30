4 wins in 4 games: Karimov helped Lugano secure the victory

·39·Sport
4 wins in 4 games: Karimov helped Lugano secure the victory

The match between Sion and Lugano, held as part of the 5th round of the Swiss Super League, was intense and uncompromising. Lugano, playing away, secured a 2-1 comeback victory and earned three important points.

Uzbek young defender Behruz Karimov entered the pitch in the final part of the match and actively contributed to preserving his team's winning score.

Substitution in the 75th minute and decisive moments

The intense battle on the pitch was remembered for the following key events:

  • Karimov's entry: The Uzbek legionnaire came off the bench in the 75th minute by the coach's decision to strengthen the defensive line;

  • Yellow card in the final minutes: In the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, Behruz Karimov was cautioned with a yellow card for time-wasting;

  • Successful finish: Lugano successfully repelled the pressure in the final minutes and returned from the away game with an important 2-1 victory.

Lugano is the absolute leader with a 100% record

This victory further strengthened Lugano's position in the league table:

  • 100% record: Having recorded 4 wins in 4 matches, Lugano continues to lead the Super League with a perfect record;

  • Next opponent: The team will play its next important match in the national championship on September 3 against Servette.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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