Three girls got lost in the Almaty mountains at an altitude of over 4,000 meters

·0·World
Three girls got lost in the Almaty mountains at an altitude of over 4,000 meters

Three girls in the Almaty mountains needed rescue after they were unable to descend from Satpayev Peak on their own. This was reported by NUR.KZ citing information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Rescuers from the Almaty Monitoring and Operational Response Center provided assistance to the three girls.

It turned out that the hikers lost their way at an altitude of 4,317 meters while descending from Satpayev Peak due to nightfall. As a result, they were unable to continue their journey independently.

“Information about the group's location was received by rescuers. Using geolocation data, specialists quickly determined the girls' exact coordinates and headed toward them. The rescuers found the hikers and escorted them along a safe route to the ‘Edelweiss’ tourist base barrier,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Fortunately, the girls did not require medical attention.

AlmatyKazakhstanMountain RescueSatpayev PeakHiking
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