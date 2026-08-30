30-day visa-free regime: Key details of the Uzbekistan–India summit

·17·Uzbekistan
30-day visa-free regime: Key details of the Uzbekistan–India summit

Presidential Press Secretary Sherzod Asadov shared the main and strategic points from the statement made for the media following the historic negotiations between the leaders of Uzbekistan and India at the «Kuksaroy» residence. It was noted that the talks, held in an open and cordial spirit, became another vivid demonstration of friendship, high respect, and mutual trust between the two countries.

As a result of the summit, it was officially confirmed that India has been elevated to the status of not only a reliable partner of Uzbekistan, but a comprehensive strategic partner.

30-day visa-free regime, new milestones in trade and economy

During the negotiations, a number of important decisions aimed at creating favorable conditions for the population, tourism, and business were announced:

  • 30-day visa-free regime: To activate mutual travel of citizens, sharply increase the flow of tourists, and facilitate business ties, it was announced that a 30-day visa-free regime will be introduced;

  • Bringing trade to $5 billion: Last year, the volume of mutual trade grew by 33 percent to exceed $1.3 billion, and the main goal is to bring this figure to $5 billion by 2030;

  • Key strategic sectors: Cooperation will be sharply intensified in energy, critical and rare minerals, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, electronics, jewelry, and agriculture;

  • Business dialogue: The activities of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission and the Business Council will be accelerated with new momentum.

Implementation control and cultural-humanitarian bridge

Special mechanisms will be launched to ensure the practical implementation of the agreements:

  • New mechanism at the MFA level: It was decided to create a separate control mechanism at the level of Foreign Ministers to fully and timely ensure the implementation of all agreements;

  • Specific "Roadmap": A comprehensive "roadmap" will be developed to bring all adopted agreements to life;

  • Unanimity in the international arena: Mutual support will continue within the platforms of the UN, SCO, Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, and the Global South;

  • Culture and tourism: Relying on millennia-old historical ties, cultural weeks, film festivals, and new joint tourist routes will be organized.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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