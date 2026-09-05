Unexpected spectacle in Parliament: Polish Sejm deputy starts barking from the podium

A regular plenary session of the Polish Parliament, the Sejm, became the center of attention for international media and social networks due to an unexpected and scandalous incident. Dominika Chorosińska, a deputy from the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, began barking like a dog while sitting in the hall during a speech by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. This unusual behavior and the sarcastic taunts directed at the minister caused a wave of sharp protest and shock in European political circles.

Interrupting the speech: Sarcastic taunts directed at the minister

The incident occurred at the height of intense political debates between the government and the opposition:

Sharp criticism of the minister: The event took place while Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz was openly criticizing the actions of the opposition Law and Justice party, accusing them of attempting to seize power and undermining the foundations of the country's democracy;

Dog sounds and 'little tiger': While the minister was delivering his emotional speech, deputy Dominika Chorosińska began making sounds resembling a dog barking and sarcastically shouted 'little tiger' at the minister on the podium;

Stunned silence in the hall: Such childish and clownish behavior by a member of parliament left those present stunned for several seconds, disrupting the serious atmosphere of the meeting.

'I have never seen anything like this in politics': Reaction from Donald Tusk and the Interior Minister

High-ranking government officials expressed serious objections to the deputy's behavior:

The Prime Minister's unpleasant surprise: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a statement regarding the incident, expressing his shock and deep disappointment at such behavior by a member of parliament;

Sharp reaction from the Interior Minister: Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński called the incident an 'extraordinary and strange practice.' The minister specifically noted that during his political career, he had never witnessed such a lack of culture and indecency within the walls of the supreme legislative body;

Chorosińska's silence: Dominika Chorosińska, who remains at the center of the discussions, has not yet provided any official comment regarding her actions or the reasons behind them.

Crisis of political culture and online discussions

This incident has once again brought the issue of boundaries in modern parliamentary debates to the agenda:

Violation of parliamentary etiquette: Political experts emphasize that replacing political arguments and logical criticism with such scandalous mockery on high podiums damages the prestige of state power;

Viral wave on the internet: Videos of the incident garnered millions of views within a few hours, sparking various humorous memes and heated political debates among users.

Do you think behaving this way on the supreme legislative podium is an unusual form of political protest, or is it a sign of personal lack of upbringing and open disrespect for the status of a deputy? Can the opposition gain points through such actions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!