The 3rd round of the Italian Serie A delivered one of the most sensational and unexpected results in European football this week. The spirited Como, led by legendary Spanish tactician Cesc Fàbregas, visited Genoa and secured a resounding 4-1 victory, putting four unanswered goals past the hosts. Despite falling behind early on, Como staged a fierce comeback, reaching 7 points and becoming the sole leader in the Italian league standings.

The storm that started after Osmaich's goal: A fierce comeback from Como

The match held at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa initially went according to the hosts' plan:

Genoa's quick goal: In the 19th minute, Genoa striker Osmaich opened the scoring, putting the hosts in front (1-0);

Baturina's swift response: The visitors did not sit idle and restored parity just 6 minutes later — in the 25th minute, Martin Baturina outsmarted opposing goalkeeper Gollini (1-1);

Goals from Da Cunha and Nico Paz: In the 30th minute, Da Cunha put Como ahead, and in the 40th minute, the young talent and former Real Madrid prospect Nico Paz showcased brilliant skill to make it 3-1, effectively deciding the match before the break;

Da Cunha's brace: Continuing their attacking play in the second half, Fàbregas's men struck again in the 78th minute — Da Cunha scored his second goal, completing his brace and sealing the final score (1-4).

Fàbregas's attacking philosophy and the blend of starlet youth

Having promoted from the lower league last season and bolstered their squad with valuable, promising youngsters, Como's current performance is earning praise from experts:

Creative midfield and attacking trio: Nico Paz, Martin Baturina, and Máximo Perrone took full control of the midfield, dismantling the opponent's defense without much difficulty. Substitutes Maxime Lopez and Moise Kean also maintained the intensity of the game;

Reliable defense: The defensive wall consisting of Dossena, Kempf, and Iovine gave the hosts' forwards — Pinamonti and Vitinha — almost no room to breathe.

League table: A 7-point leader and Genoa left with 0 points

This massive away victory has created real intrigue at the top of Serie A:

Como climbs to the summit: With two wins and one draw in their first three matches, Cesc Fàbregas's team has taken the lead in the Italian championship table with 7 points;

Dark days for Genoa: Stuck in a losing streak for three games and yet to collect a single point, the Genoa side has dropped to the very bottom of the standings.

Do you think Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, can fight for European spots in Serie A this season, or is this successful start just a temporary wave? Which European giants might target Nico Paz and Da Cunha in the coming years? Leave your thoughts in the comments!