Unprecedented tragedy: 7,000 people died in France due to anomalous heatwave

·51·World
Unprecedented tragedy: 7,000 people died in France due to anomalous heatwave

The number of people who lost their lives due to the unprecedented anomalous heat observed in France during the summer months has reached 7,000. This was officially announced by the country's Minister of Health, Agnès Firmin Le Bodo (Stefani Rist), on the France 2 television channel. Although the hottest months in the history of meteorological observations in Western Europe were recorded, the ministry emphasizes that the medical system managed to withstand this severe test overall.

7,000 victims and the minister's statement: Extreme heatwave

The French government has disclosed official statistics on the severe consequences caused by the anomalous temperatures:

  • Excess mortality rate: According to Minister of Health Agnès Firmin Le Bodo, as of the end of July, the number of excess deaths recorded due to the heatwave reached 7,000 people; reached;

  • «The system showed resilience»: Despite the staggering number of victims, the Ministry of Health stated that although hospitals and medical staff were under great pressure in extreme conditions, the system passed the test stably;

  • At-risk group: It is noted that the majority of the deceased were elderly citizens, those suffering from cardiovascular and chronic diseases, and people living alone.

Hottest months in meteorological history: Unbelievable figures

Experts evaluate the current summer as the most catastrophic heat period in the region's history:

  • 3–5 degrees above normal: In July, air temperatures in a number of Western European countries were suddenly 3–5 degrees higher than the average multi-year statistical indicators;

  • Historical record and 21.62 degrees: June and July became the hottest months in the history of meteorological observations. The average daily temperature recorded in the region was 21.62 degrees, which is 2.79 degrees higherthan the average for the 1991–2020 period;

  • Clear proof of the climate crisis: Scientists warn that as a result of global warming, such anomalous heatwaves in European cities are now becoming a frequently recurring and longer-lasting natural disaster.

Do you think European cities and infrastructure are prepared for such increasing global warming and extreme heatwaves, or must urban planning and medical systems be fundamentally overhauled? What effective measures do you think are necessary to combat the risk of summer heat in our region? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

FranceHeatwaveClimate ChangePublic HealthEurope
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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