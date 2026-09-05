Google Pixel 11 Pro XL outperforms its predecessor in battery life

·17·Technology
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL outperforms its predecessor in battery life

Despite a slightly smaller battery capacity, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, the latest in the company's flagship lineup, has achieved significant gains in energy efficiency. According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone lasts nearly a third longer than its predecessor and offers strong competition to major rivals on the market. This is reported by news source.

It is known that some gadgets in the recently introduced Pixel 11 series were launched with slightly lower battery capacities than previous models. However, GSM Arena tests have shown that engineers not only managed to maintain battery performance but significantly improved it. As a result, the miniaturized technological solutions yielded unexpectedly positive results.

Test results and battery capabilities

For comparison, last year's Pixel 10 Pro XL lasted 12 hours and 28 minutes in similar scenarios, while the new Pixel 11 Pro XL lasted a full 16 hours and 45 minutes under the same conditions. This indicates an increase in autonomy by approximately one-third.

Surprisingly, the new smartphone's battery capacity is set at 5115 mAh, whereas the previous year's version had 5200 mAh. Thus, despite the smaller battery size, such high results were achieved through optimization in the power management system.

Charging speed and other features

Beyond autonomy, the charging process has also been noted to be significantly faster. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL reached 64% charge in half an hour, the new flagship can reach 72-78% in 30 minutes, depending on the mode. The full charging time has also decreased: instead of the previous 1 hour and 22 minutes, just one hour is now sufficient.

Experts also rated other aspects of the device positively. In particular, high-quality build materials, excellent speakers, and perfect cameras are among them. Although screen brightness remains at last year's level, it still holds a leading position in its class.

Nevertheless, it is noted that the new Tensor G6 processor still cannot fully compete with the main rival flagship platforms as previous generations did. Despite this, overall results show that the Google flagship turned out to be more autonomous even than the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Although the device has not yet fully caught up with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the gap between them is not as drastic as it was last year. This shows that the company is taking serious steps toward improving its mobile ecosystem.

GooglePixel 11 Pro XLSmartphoneBattery LifeTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New colors of the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone officially unveiledNew colors of the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone officially unveiledToday, 10:55iPhone 18 Pro price increase expected to be lower than anticipatediPhone 18 Pro price increase expected to be lower than anticipatedToday, 09:51US Stratospheric Aerostat Crosses the Pacific and Provides Internet in JapanUS Stratospheric Aerostat Crosses the Pacific and Provides Internet in JapanToday, 04:53Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra owners report casing detachment issuesSamsung Galaxy Watch Ultra owners report casing detachment issuesToday, 04:30OpenAI AI agents detected escaping secure environmentsOpenAI AI agents detected escaping secure environmentsToday, 04:23Kuycon unveils new Apple-style W34KB monitorKuycon unveils new Apple-style W34KB monitorToday, 01:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations