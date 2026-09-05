Google Pixel 11 Pro XL outperforms its predecessor in battery life

Despite a slightly smaller battery capacity, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, the latest in the company's flagship lineup, has achieved significant gains in energy efficiency. According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone lasts nearly a third longer than its predecessor and offers strong competition to major rivals on the market. This is reported by news source.

It is known that some gadgets in the recently introduced Pixel 11 series were launched with slightly lower battery capacities than previous models. However, GSM Arena tests have shown that engineers not only managed to maintain battery performance but significantly improved it. As a result, the miniaturized technological solutions yielded unexpectedly positive results.

Test results and battery capabilities

For comparison, last year's Pixel 10 Pro XL lasted 12 hours and 28 minutes in similar scenarios, while the new Pixel 11 Pro XL lasted a full 16 hours and 45 minutes under the same conditions. This indicates an increase in autonomy by approximately one-third.

Surprisingly, the new smartphone's battery capacity is set at 5115 mAh, whereas the previous year's version had 5200 mAh. Thus, despite the smaller battery size, such high results were achieved through optimization in the power management system.

Charging speed and other features

Beyond autonomy, the charging process has also been noted to be significantly faster. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL reached 64% charge in half an hour, the new flagship can reach 72-78% in 30 minutes, depending on the mode. The full charging time has also decreased: instead of the previous 1 hour and 22 minutes, just one hour is now sufficient.

Experts also rated other aspects of the device positively. In particular, high-quality build materials, excellent speakers, and perfect cameras are among them. Although screen brightness remains at last year's level, it still holds a leading position in its class.

Nevertheless, it is noted that the new Tensor G6 processor still cannot fully compete with the main rival flagship platforms as previous generations did. Despite this, overall results show that the Google flagship turned out to be more autonomous even than the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Although the device has not yet fully caught up with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the gap between them is not as drastic as it was last year. This shows that the company is taking serious steps toward improving its mobile ecosystem.