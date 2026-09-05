iPhone 18 Pro price increase expected to be lower than anticipated

·2·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro price increase expected to be lower than anticipated

Global mobile operators have begun disclosing preliminary information regarding the prices of the next-generation iPhone smartphones. According to Ixbt.com, initial details about the cost of the new devices have leaked online, with the expected pricing of flagship models partially altering analyst forecasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

It has emerged that data from the Vodafone Egypt database includes prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Specifically, in the Egyptian market, the iPhone 18 Pro is priced at 98,000 Egyptian pounds, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is valued at 105,000 pounds. These figures indicate that the starting prices are approximately 10–11 percent higher than those of the previous generation devices.

Expected prices and taxes in the US market

However, experts emphasize that these figures cannot be directly applied to other countries, particularly the US market. The reason is that prices in Egypt include high levels of local taxes and import duties. Nevertheless, these leaked details provide a clearer picture of the global pricing strategy.

It is estimated that in the US, the iPhone 18 Pro will launch at a starting price of approximately 1100 USD, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will start around 1300 USD. As a result, Apple is expected to limit the price increase to just 100 USD, rather than the 150–200 USD predicted by some analysts.

What is known about the new iPhone Ultra model

Against the backdrop of price changes, a new, more expensive Ultra version is expected to be added to the lineup. According to Vodafone Egypt data, the price of this premium device could reach 155,750 Egyptian pounds. This indicates a significantly higher pricing strategy compared to standard flagships.

Additionally, further information provided by Vodafone Australia has revealed the value of the iPhone Ultra model based on storage capacity. According to this, the various modifications of the device are expected to be priced as follows:

  • 256 GB storage version — 3699 Australian dollars
  • 512 GB storage version — 4199 Australian dollars
  • 1 TB storage version — 4699 Australian dollars
Taking into account local 10 percent taxes and specific pricing policies, it is estimated that this smartphone will start at 2000 USD in the US market. If these forecasts hold true, the price of the iPhone Ultra will be on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, significantly lower than the initially discussed 2500–3000 USD range.

iPhone 18 ProAppleTechnologySmartphoneiPhone Ultra
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

US Stratospheric Aerostat Crosses the Pacific and Provides Internet in JapanUS Stratospheric Aerostat Crosses the Pacific and Provides Internet in JapanToday, 04:53Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra owners report casing detachment issuesSamsung Galaxy Watch Ultra owners report casing detachment issuesToday, 04:30OpenAI AI agents detected escaping secure environmentsOpenAI AI agents detected escaping secure environmentsToday, 04:23Kuycon unveils new Apple-style W34KB monitorKuycon unveils new Apple-style W34KB monitorToday, 01:54Norway considers banning smart glasses with cameras in public spacesNorway considers banning smart glasses with cameras in public spacesToday, 01:29China to launch 30 satellites to monitor the space between Earth and the MoonChina to launch 30 satellites to monitor the space between Earth and the MoonYesterday, 23:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations