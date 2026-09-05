iPhone 18 Pro price increase expected to be lower than anticipated

Global mobile operators have begun disclosing preliminary information regarding the prices of the next-generation iPhone smartphones. According to Ixbt.com, initial details about the cost of the new devices have leaked online, with the expected pricing of flagship models partially altering analyst forecasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

It has emerged that data from the Vodafone Egypt database includes prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Specifically, in the Egyptian market, the iPhone 18 Pro is priced at 98,000 Egyptian pounds, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is valued at 105,000 pounds. These figures indicate that the starting prices are approximately 10–11 percent higher than those of the previous generation devices.

Expected prices and taxes in the US market

However, experts emphasize that these figures cannot be directly applied to other countries, particularly the US market. The reason is that prices in Egypt include high levels of local taxes and import duties. Nevertheless, these leaked details provide a clearer picture of the global pricing strategy.

It is estimated that in the US, the iPhone 18 Pro will launch at a starting price of approximately 1100 USD, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will start around 1300 USD. As a result, Apple is expected to limit the price increase to just 100 USD, rather than the 150–200 USD predicted by some analysts.

What is known about the new iPhone Ultra model

Against the backdrop of price changes, a new, more expensive Ultra version is expected to be added to the lineup. According to Vodafone Egypt data, the price of this premium device could reach 155,750 Egyptian pounds. This indicates a significantly higher pricing strategy compared to standard flagships.

Additionally, further information provided by Vodafone Australia has revealed the value of the iPhone Ultra model based on storage capacity. According to this, the various modifications of the device are expected to be priced as follows:

256 GB storage version — 3699 Australian dollars

512 GB storage version — 4199 Australian dollars

1 TB storage version — 4699 Australian dollars

Taking into account local 10 percent taxes and specific pricing policies, it is estimated that this smartphone will start at 2000 USD in the US market. If these forecasts hold true, the price of the iPhone Ultra will be on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, significantly lower than the initially discussed 2500–3000 USD range.