Discussions on ending the bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means have unexpectedly reached a new and high level. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the possibility of resolving the war at the negotiating table remains. Shortly after, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that representatives of US leader Donald Trump's special envoys will soon visit Moscow and Kyiv to discuss a peace agreement. The surprise visit by the CIA Director and the increased activity of the Trump team indicate that a decisive turning point in geopolitical processes is approaching.

Putin's diplomatic signal: "First, both sides must reach an agreement"

At the forum in Vladivostok, Vladimir Putin focused specifically on the role of the international community in ending the conflict and the mutual conditions of the parties:

"Is there a possibility? Yes, there is": "First and foremost, Russia and Ukraine must reach an agreement among themselves. All other countries are ready to support and assist in this. Is there a possibility? I think yes, there is," the Russian leader stated;

Communication between special services has not stopped: Putin acknowledged that despite intense clashes on the front, closed communication channels between the special services of Moscow and Kyiv remain intact, though he did not disclose how much these contacts might influence a final peace;

Factors complicating negotiations: The Russian leader emphasized that strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on transport vessels in the Black Sea and official Kyiv's harsh statements regarding the insecurity of Russian airspace are seriously damaging the atmosphere for dialogue.

Zelensky's confirmation: The mission of Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced in his evening video address to the nation that peace negotiations mediated by the US are inevitable:

Agreed dates and official visit: "Initial dates have been set. We are waiting for the US President's representatives to arrive here in Kyiv. There is also official confirmation from them: meetings will be organized in both Moscow and Kyiv," said Zelensky;

Dialogue with White House representatives: A few days ago, Zelensky reported that he had held telephone negotiations with Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the former president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. In the conversation, Zelensky described the recent military gains of the Russian army as "insignificant";

Continuous contact with Washington: It was noted that the Kyiv administration is in daily coordinated communication with the Trump team regarding the development of peace terms.

Ratcliffe's secret trip, the summit issue, and Trump's admission

The diplomatic wave surrounding peace talks did not start by accident — it is backed by deep intelligence diplomacy:

CIA Director's secret visit to Moscow: Discussions accelerated sharply after the unannounced surprise visit of US CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow in the final days of August;

Plan for a trilateral summit: According to Axios, Washington has proposed that the parties hold a major trilateral summit with the participation of the presidents of the US, Russia, and Ukraine;

"I will meet when a peace agreement is ready": Trump, however, denied that a summit would be held in the coming days, stating that Putin would agree immediately if he wanted to, but he needs a final result, not just a negotiation: "I want to hold such a meeting when we are fully prepared to forge a peace agreement";

Personal enmity and the complexity of the war: In Trump's view, one of the biggest obstacles to peace is the deep personal conflict between Putin and Zelensky. Furthermore, Trump, who previously promised to end the war within 24 hours, openly admitted that this conflict is much more complex and deep than he had anticipated.

Do you think the recent statements by Putin and Zelensky and the visit of Trump's envoys to Moscow and Kyiv will truly lead to a historic agreement to stop the war, or is this just another diplomatic maneuver by the parties to buy time on the international stage? Can personal conflicts be overcome? Leave your thoughts in the comments!