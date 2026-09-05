“Do not shell Moscow and Kyiv”: US demands truce during Trump representatives' visit

·43·World
“Do not shell Moscow and Kyiv”: US demands truce during Trump representatives' visit

Washington has made an urgent appeal to official Kyiv and Moscow, requesting that the US President Donald Trump's special envoys be granted a temporary halt to military strikes on cities during the weekend they are visiting the capitals of both countries. According to The New York Times, citing its sources, the White House has demanded that neither side target the other's capital or energy infrastructure to ensure the safety of negotiations and pave the way for peace talks.

From Moscow to Kyiv: The historic mission of White House representatives

Trump's most trusted negotiators are heading directly to the hotspots to reach an agreement to end the conflict:

  • Saturday meeting with Putin: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the President's son-in-law and key negotiator Jared Kushner will visit Moscow on September 5 to hold a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin;

  • First step to Kyiv: Following the meetings in Moscow, both envoys will travel to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for the first time to discuss peace terms with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy;

  • Condition for a temporary ceasefire: At the request of US officials, Ukraine must halt drone attacks on Moscow and energy facilities while the negotiators are in Russia, and the Russian army must refrain from missile strikes on Kyiv.

Behind-the-scenes intelligence and multiple contacts with Putin

This visit follows months of secret diplomatic efforts:

  • Witkoff's meetings with Putin: Steve Witkoff is an experienced negotiator who has visited Moscow several times before and has met with the Russian President personally more than six times;

  • Secret visit by CIA Director: Two weeks ago, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe made a surprise short trip to Moscow and held closed-door talks with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin.

The main obstacle in negotiations: The fate of Donbas

Diplomatic circles have not reached a consensus on whether Washington is proposing new terms or attempting to soften existing disagreements:

  • The issue of territorial control: The most acute and unresolved issue at the negotiating table remains who will ultimately control the Donbas region;

  • Pressure for results: Through this visit, the Trump administration is attempting to push the parties toward freezing long-standing hostilities and signing a compromise political agreement.

Do you think the parties will comply with the US demand not to shell the capitals? Will the mission of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner lead to a compromise on Donbas, or will positions remain rigid? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

UkraineRussiaDonald TrumpDiplomacyPeace Talks
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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