Fire at wedding ceremony kills 22 people

·89·World
Fire at wedding ceremony kills 22 people

A wedding ceremony in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ended in tragedy. A fire that broke out in a banquet hall in the Lingwala commune on the night of September 4 to 5 has left 22 people dead, according to preliminary reports, with many others injured.

The incident Panacée occurred in a banquet hall on the ground floor of one of the buildings on Triomphal Boulevard. A wedding ceremony was taking place in the hall at the time of the fire. The victims were taken to several hospitals in Kinshasa, including Vijana, Cinquantenaire, and Camp Kokolo medical facilities.

According to Norbert Mushiga Nzindula, mayor of the Lingwala commune, the death toll stood at 22 as of the morning of September 5. However, this figure is preliminary, and the number of fatalities may rise.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown. Preliminary reports suggest that difficulties in evacuating people quickly exacerbated the tragedy. The hall had only one exit, which was too narrow for the large number of guests to exit simultaneously.

The panic and thick smoke that followed the fire further complicated the situation.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Authorities are taking measures to determine the causes of the fire and to inspect compliance with safety requirements in banquet halls.

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