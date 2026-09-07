Tragic plane crash in Miami: Amazon cargo Boeing veers off runway

·21·World
Tragic plane crash in Miami: Amazon cargo Boeing veers off runway

Photo: Reuters / Marco Bello
A serious and tragic aviation accident occurred at Miami International Airport, one of the largest transport hubs in the U.S. state of Florida. A Boeing cargo plane operating for the global retail and logistics giant Amazon veered off the runway, resulting in five deaths and five injuries of varying severity. Following the emergency, special services were mobilized at the airport, and a large-scale investigation was launched.

Official confirmation and casualties: 5 people have died

Details of the tragedy and the casualties were personally announced by the local government head:

  • Statement from the County Mayor: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava provided information on the incident at an emergency press conference, officially confirming the casualties: "We understand that five people have lost their lives and five others have sustained serious injuries."

  • Medical assistance for the injured: The injured individuals were immediately transported from the scene to the intensive care units of nearby hospitals, where doctors are fighting to save their lives.

  • Rescue operation: Airport fire safety and emergency response teams arrived at the scene immediately, successfully preventing potential fuel ignition and fire.

How did the incident happen? Amazon's cargo Boeing and the investigation

Relevant authorities have begun work to determine the causes of the crash:

  • The moment of veering off the runway: According to the local ABC television channel, the massive Boeing cargo plane flying for Amazon veered off course while taxiing, exited the designated runway, and suffered a heavy impact.

  • Federal investigation: Investigators from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have arrived at the crash site. Investigations are being conducted regarding the aircraft's technical condition, weather conditions, and crew actions.

  • Rare disaster: The incident has caused a major resonance in the U.S. public, as fatal crashes involving large logistics fleet aircraft, which typically have high safety standards, are extremely rare.

Restrictions and flight delays at Miami Airport

The tragedy has impacted the airport's general infrastructure and air traffic:

  • Runway closure: The runway where the accident occurred has been completely closed until investigation activities and debris removal are completed.

  • Flight delays: Changes and delays are being recorded in the schedules of several passenger and cargo flights operating through Miami.

  • Operation of remaining runways: The airport administration has advised passengers that other runways are operating normally and recommends monitoring flight status via online boards.

In your opinion, are such crashes of large cargo planes more often caused by unexpected technical failures, or by severe weather and human error? Should major logistics companies further strengthen air transport safety requirements? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

AviationMiamiAmazonBoeingSafety
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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